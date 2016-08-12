Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische H1 net profit at 121 million euros

Wüstenrot & Württembergische : Says confirms FY outlook . Says H1 net profit 121 million euros ($134.92 million) . Says gross combined ratio 90 percent in H1 Further company coverage: [WUWGn.DE] ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Q1 consolidated net profit up 15 pct to EUR 62.6 mln

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG : In Q1 consolidated net profit at 62.6 million euros ($70.94 million) (previous year: 54.7 million euros), is about 15 percent higher than value for Q1 of 2015 .Q1 net new business likewise posted significant growth of nearly 20 percent to 3.1 billion euros (previous year: 2.6 billion euros).

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische gives FY 2016 earnings outlook

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG:Assumes that in FY 2016 will not be able to reach the record income achieved in the financial year 2015.Depending on development of interest rates and capital market, plans to generate consolidated earnings of at least 220 million euros.In 2016, significant growth in new business will be accompanied by stable development of the administrative expenses of the W&W group.

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG:Is planning to increase dividend per share to 0.60 euros ($0.67) for FY 2015. 0.50 euros were distributed per share for 2014.

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische says Junker to become CEO of executive board in 2017​​‍

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG:Acquires new executive board member.Juergen Albert Junker will become new member of W&W's executive board at beginning of April 2016 ‍.According to current planning, Junker will take role of CEO of W&W executive board in 2017​​‍.Alexander Erdland will resign from this post at same time​.

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG raises FY 2015 outlook

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG:Consolidated net income now expected in range of 240 million - 280 million euros for FY 2015.Previously expected FY 2015 IFRS net income in range 200 million euros - 240 million euros.FY 2015 net income estimate 234.70 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.