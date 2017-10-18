TMX Group Ltd (X.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Payments Canada, Bank Of Canada, TMX Group announce collaboration
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Payments Canada::Payments canada - Co, Bank Of Canada, TMX Group announced collaboration to experiment with integrated securities, payment settlement platform.Payments Canada says integrated securities and payment settlement platform based on distributed ledger technology. Full Article
TMX group and Shenzhen Stock Exchange sign Memorandum of Understanding
Oct 16 (Reuters) - TMX Group::TMX Group and Shenzhen Stock Exchange sign Memorandum of Understanding.Under scope of MoU, TMX Group and SZSE intend to create China-Canada Technology and Innovation Companies Service Initiative.SZSE, co may also explore possibility of creating trading, and clearing, settlement connections between Canada and China.MoU with Shenzhen Stock Exchange is effective for a period of five years. Full Article
Intercontinental exchange to buy TMX Atrium from TMX Group
Intercontinental Exchange Inc
TMX Group announces sale of Atrium
TMX Group Ltd
TMX Group optimistic over IPO pipeline in 2017
Tmx Group Ltd
Tmx group Q4 earnings per share C$0.95
Tmx Group Ltd
TSX Company Services announces agreement with Ipreo
TMX Group Ltd
Tmx Group in q3 eliminate positions to realize meaningful synergies
Tmx Group Ltd
Alberta Investment Management says certain clients have agreed to sell 1.8 mln shares each of TMX Group
Alberta Investment Management Corporation : Certain clients have agreed to sell 1.8 million common shares each of TMX Group Limited . Common shares are being sold on underwritten block trade basis at gross price of $57.70 per share, through a syndicate of underwriters . Each of AIMCO, CDPQ and OTPPB will continue to hold approximately 5% of issued and outstanding common shares of tmx . Each of AIMCO, CDPQ and OTPPB will continue to have a nominee on board of directors of TMX . AIMCO, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan board agreed to sell an aggregate of about 9.9% of common shares of TMX as of Aug 2 .Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan board to sell shares of TMX Group Ltd. Full Article
TMX Group Limited Q2 shr C$1.07
Tmx Group Ltd
Bank of Canada, TMX to test blockchain for securities settlement
TORONTO Canada's central bank, Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group Ltd and Payments Canada said on Tuesday they will collaborate to test the use of blockchain technology for automating the securities settlement process.