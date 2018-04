Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - X-TRADE BROKERS DM ::THE COMPANY DOES NOT MEET THE REQUIREMENTS SET BY THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017.CO ADDS THAT THE RECOMMENDATION OF KNF IS NOT A LEGALLY BINDING ACT, BUT IT HAS RATHER AN INSTRUCTIONAL VALUE WHICH, HOWEVER, COULD CONSTITUTE A SIGNIFICANT RECOMMENDATION FOR AUTHORITIES.FOR FY 2016 CO PAID A DIVIDEND OF 0.32 ZLOTY PER SHARE nFWN1GX07E.

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski May Consider To Resume Operations In Turkey

Dec 1 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD DECIDED TO SUSPEND TAKING STEPS AIMED AT CEASING ITS ACTIVITY ON TURKISH MARKET TILL THE END OF H1 2018.ACCORDING TO ANALYSIS THERE IS POSSIBILITY THAT TURKISH REGULATORY AUTHORITY, CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD OF TURKEY (CMB), WILL REDUCE LEVEL OF REGULATIONS REGARDING INVESTMENT SERVICES.IF THE REGULATIONS ARE EASED, THE COMPANY DOES NOT EXCLUDE RESUMING ITS OPERATIONS IN TURKEY.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA ::KNF STARTS ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDINGS ON IMPOSING FINANCIAL FINE ON CO.KNF SUSPECTS THAT CO VIOLATED LAWS OF PROVIDING BROKERAGE SERVICES.

Oct 24 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA ::PRELIM Q3 OPERATING REVENUE 73.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 42.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM Q3 NET PROFIT 31.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA : Reported H1 revenue ​of 113.8 million zlotys ($29.7 million) versus 129.5 million zlotys a year ago . H1 net profit was 23.0 million zlotys versus 51.6 million zlotys a year ago .Said the results in Q2 were affected by range trading [nL8N1AY1HX].

X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA : Said on Wednesday that H1 preliminary revenue was 113.8 million zlotys ($29.99 million) versus 129.5 million zlotys in H1 2015 . H1 preliminary net profit was 23.0 million zlotys compared to net profit of 51.6 million zlotys reported for H1 2015 . In H1 average number of active client accounts up by 10.1 pct . H1 total turnover volume in retail and institutional sectors down by 15.8 pct and net value of deposits down by 6.3 pct .In H1 recorded increase in marketing expenses.

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski Q1 net profit falls to 31.9 mln zlotys YoY

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA : Reports Q1 operating revenue ​at 82.8 million zlotys ($21.4 million) versus 95.5 mln​ zlotys a year ago .Q1 net profit 31.9 million ​zlotys versus 49.8 million zlotys a year ago.