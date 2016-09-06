Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings disposes 20 pct equity interest

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd : Disposal of entire 20% equity interest in the registered capital of Jiangsu Hailan Marine Systems Technology Co., Ltd . The total consideration for the disposal is RMB29.5 million . Disposal will not have any significant impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share .

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding says PPL holdings and E-Interface Holdings entered into sale and purchase agreement

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd : Disposal of interest in PPL Shipyard Pte Ltd) . The aggregate consideration for the disposal is US$115.1 million . Agreement to dispose of aggregate 15% equity interest in ppl shipyard owned by PPL holdings and E-Interface to Sembcorp Marine Ltd . PPL holdings pte ltd and E-Interface Holdings Limited entered into a sale and purchase agreement .

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding posts 48 pct fall in second-quarter revenue

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd : Group reported revenue of RMB 3.0 bln for 2Q2016, 48% lower compared to 2Q2015 . Net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 415.4 million for three months ended 30 June 2016 . As at end of June, group had an outstanding order book of USD 4.7 billion . Continued to build up the order book, and remained profitable . Prime target now is to maintain the momentum for the order book growth . Will evaluate M&A opportunities that offer favourable return and accretive to core shipbuilding business for growth in long term .No dividend has been declared for the period under review.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding says unit entered agreement to establish investment holding company in Jiangsu, China

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd : Subscription of the shares in Jiangsu non-state-owned Investment Holding Co., Ltd) . Jysco will invest a total of RMB 1 billion to subscribe for 11.63% equity interest in share capital of JNIHCO . Investment will not have any significant impact on the earnings per share of the YZJ Group for current financial year ending 31 December 2016. .