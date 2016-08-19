Edition:
Yazicilar Holding AS (YAZIC.IS)

YAZIC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

22.10TRY
18 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.60TL (+2.79%)
Prev Close
21.50TL
Open
21.42TL
Day's High
22.40TL
Day's Low
21.42TL
Volume
131,748
Avg. Vol
106,087
52-wk High
27.30TL
52-wk Low
11.81TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yazicilar Holding Q2 net profit down at 23.7 million lira
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Yazicilar Holding : Q2 net profit of 23.7 million lira ($8.09 million) versus 63.1 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 765.9 million lira versus 710.0 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding Q1 net loss widens to 19.4 million lira
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Yazicilar Holding : Q1 net loss of 19.4 million lira ($6.60 million) versus loss of 13.1 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 733.8 million lira versus 546.1 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding AS divests 10.5 pct in Polinas Plastik
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Yazicilar Holding AS:Decides to divest 10.5 percent in Polinas Plastik for $9.1 million.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 

Yazicilar Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of ‍0.0531250​ lira per share.Proposes to pay dividend‍​ on May 31.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding AS News

BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding unit signs partnership agreement with Argo Tractors for tractor production

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT ANADOLU MOTOR ÜRETIM VE PAZARLAMA SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ITALIA-BASED ARGO TRACTORS TO INVEST FOR PRODUCTION OF LINDA BRAND TRACTORS

