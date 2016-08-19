Yazicilar Holding AS (YAZIC.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yazicilar Holding Q2 net profit down at 23.7 million lira
Yazicilar Holding
Yazicilar Holding Q1 net loss widens to 19.4 million lira
Yazicilar Holding
Yazicilar Holding AS divests 10.5 pct in Polinas Plastik
Yazicilar Holding AS:Decides to divest 10.5 percent in Polinas Plastik for $9.1 million. Full Article
Yazicilar Holding AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Yazicilar Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.0531250 lira per share.Proposes to pay dividend on May 31. Full Article
BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding unit signs partnership agreement with Argo Tractors for tractor production
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT ANADOLU MOTOR ÜRETIM VE PAZARLAMA SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ITALIA-BASED ARGO TRACTORS TO INVEST FOR PRODUCTION OF LINDA BRAND TRACTORS