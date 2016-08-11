Edition:
Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR.TO)

YGR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.54
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
146,781
52-wk High
$4.00
52-wk Low
$1.17

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yangarra qtrly loss per basic share was $0.01
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Yangarra Resources Ltd : Yangarra announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results . Qtrly oil and gas sales were $5.7 million with funds flow from operations of $2.8 million . Tie-In into company owned facilities is currently in planning stage with production anticipated in q4 .Qtrly loss per basic share was $0.01.  Full Article

Yangarra reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Yangarra Resources Ltd : Yangarra Resources Ltd qtrly production of 3,173 boe/d . Qtrly earnings per share $0.18 .Yangarra announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results.  Full Article

Yangarra Resources Ltd News

BRIEF-Yangarra Q2 basic FFO $0.15 per share

* Yangarra announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

