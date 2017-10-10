Edition:
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)

YKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.47TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.89%)
Prev Close
4.51TL
Open
4.54TL
Day's High
4.58TL
Day's Low
4.45TL
Volume
17,861,573
Avg. Vol
19,763,327
52-wk High
4.98TL
52-wk Low
3.05TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yapi Kredi secures $1.35 billion syndicated loan ‍​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI AS ::SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR $1.35 BILLION ‍​.LOAN AGREEMENT IS CONSISTING OF A 367-DAY AND A 2 YEAR 1 DAY TRANCHE.ALL-IN COST WILL BE LIBOR + 135 BPS AND EURIBOR + 125 BPS FOR THE 367 TRANCHE.LIBOR + 220 BPS AND EURIBOR + 210 BPS FOR THE 2 YEAR AND 1 DAY TRANCHE.  Full Article

UniCredit exec says no concerns over Yapi Kredi's capital this yr
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

UniCredit head of Strategy and M&A Marina Natale tells analyst call: Not concerned about capital position of Turkish unit from now to year-end Further company coverage: [CRDI.MI] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom).  Full Article

Turkey has always been a success factor for UniCredit-chairman to paper
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

UniCredit Chairman Giuseppe Vita tells Italian daily la Repubblica: Bank's presence in Turkey has always been a success factor . Assets in Central and Eastern Europe are strategic for group . When asked whether he would put himself forward for another mandate from 2018, says bank needs younger top executives (Reporting by Milan Newsroom).  Full Article

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS to issue debt instruments up to USD 6 billioon
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS:Says ‍issuances of eurobond or similar debt instruments within a period of 1 year to be sold up to an amount of USD 6 billion.Sees debt ‍sold to individual and institutional investors resident outside of Turkey in various tranches, maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates.  Full Article

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS sees FY 2016 loan and deposits growth at 13 percent
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS:Sees FY 2016 loan and deposits growth of 13 percent.  Full Article

