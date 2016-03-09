YPF SA (YPFD.BA)
401.55ARS
20 Oct 2017
$2.55 (+0.64%)
$399.00
$399.00
$402.00
$397.00
219,705
90,227
$414.40
$230.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
YPF SA - Argentina anti-graft office supports keeping parts of YPF-Chevron pact secret - EFEING
YPF SA:Argentina's Anti-Corruption Office is supporting state-controlled energy company YPF in its effort to preserve the confidentiality of parts of an investment deal reached with U.S. energy supermajor Chevron, state-run news agency Telam reported - RTRS.recently complied with a Supreme Court order to deliver up a copy of that contract, which governs the companies' arrangement to develop massive shale oil and gas reserves in the southern province of Neuquen.But on Feb. 29 the Buenos Aires-based company reiterated its request that the pact, which allegedly contains secret clauses, not be released in its entirety to the public. YPT stressed then that it would be at a "competitive disadvantage" otherwise.Telam reported Tuesday that Laura Alonso, head of the Anti-Corruption Office, the Justice Ministry unit responsible for applying a 2003 decree guaranteeing access to public information, met last Friday with YPF CEO Miguel Galuccio and other senior company officials.The agency added that her office ruled Monday that the company had provided ample justification for excepting the contract from full public disclosure, finding that the reasons the company gave were in keeping with international standards.The Supreme Court ordered the full disclosure of the investment deal governing development of the Vaca Muerta shale formation in response to a complaint filed by socialist lawmaker Ruben Hector Giustiniani and other politicians. Full Article
YPF SA approves $769 million bond placement
YPF SA:Approves placement of $769 million in bonds under the $8 billion bond program that was approved on Feb. 5, 2015. Full Article
YPF and Dow to invest about $500 mln to exploit shale gas in Vaca Muerta
YPF SA:YPF and Dow Argentina announce commercial agreement for development of El Orejano block, the shale gas project located in the province of Neuquen.Says the companies agreed on the investment of about $500 million in 2016 in addition to $350 million that has been invested to date. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Argentina's YPF CEO resigns, 6-member exec committee to run firm
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 28 The chief executive officer of YPF SA, Argentina's state-owned oil company, has resigned and a six-member executive committee will run the company, it said on Monday.