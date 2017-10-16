Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc :Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results and provides update on brazilian tax matters.Yamana Gold Inc - ‍production from co's mines in Q3 was 257,000 ounces of gold​.Yamana Gold Inc - ‍production from company's mines in Q3 was 1.43 million ounces of silver and 37.1 million pounds of copper​.Yamana Gold Inc - ‍ is evaluating whether or not to increase guidance relating to production for gold, silver and copper​.Yamana Gold-co's costs expected to be within previously provided guidance range "although presently, costs are trending well below top end of range"​.Yamana Gold - ‍ final approval by president of brazil related to a program in brazil to settle certain tax contingencies anticipated by Oct 31, 2017​.Yamana Gold-expects to recognize financial impact of adherence to amnesty program in Q3/Q4 reporting, accounting treatment in line with prior guidance​.Yamana Gold - for amnesty program​, co has allocated $14.8 million for payments to make in next few weeks, plans to pay $29.3 million by end of year.

Yamana Gold appoints Jason Leblanc CFO

Yamana Gold Inc : Yamana Gold announces board of directors and management appointments . Says Jason Leblanc appointed CFO .Yamana Gold Inc - with addition of Keating, Yamana's board is comprised of 11 directors.

Yamana Gold raises about $178 mln from Mercedes mine sale, Sandstorm Warrant monetization

Yamana Gold Inc :Yamana Gold raises total consideration of approximately $178 million through completion of the sale of its Mercedes mine and monetization of Sandstorm Warrant Holdings.

Yamana clarifies information relating to certain interests in Catamarca

Yamana Gold Inc : Co is advised that use of rivers, mining activities and environmental matters, as set out in constitution, are purview of government of province of Catamarca . Yamana Gold Inc says project updates and this development scenario will be presented to government of catamarca in following weeks . Continues to work with stakeholders to ensure existing mining laws and frameworks for development of mining projects are respected . Yamana gold clarifies information relating to certain interests in Catamarca province in Argentina . On Sept 8, a municipal ordinance was passed, effective on Sept 21, that purports to prohibit open pit mining in high river basin of town of Andalgala .As such, municipal ordinance is not binding or legal and is mostly symbolic.

Premier Gold Mines to buy Mercedes Mine from Yamana Gold Inc for $140 mln

Premier Gold Mines Limited : Signs definitive agreement to purchase Mercedes Mine from Yamana Gold Inc. . Agreed to buy all shares of Yamana's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, which indirectly owns interests in mercedes mine, for $140.0 million .Intends to fund cash component of purchase price from sources of capital available.

Yamana Gold declares Q3 dividend of $0.005 per share

Yamana Gold Inc :Says declares a q3 2016 dividend of $0.005 per share.

Yamana Gold Q2 EPS $0.03 from continuing operations

Yamana Gold Inc : Qtrly total gold production of 313,086 ounces at by-product cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce of $664 . Q2 silver produced 1.79 millions of ounces versus 2.37 millions of ounces . Q2 average realized silver price per ounce $16.82 versus $16.28 . Q2 total chapada copper produced 23.2 million pounds versus 31.5 million pounds . Expects to achieve target debt levels through organic generation of cash flow from growing production profile in second half . Q2 average realized gold price per ounce $1,267 versus $1,195 . Says production at chapada is now expected to be 110 million pounds of copper and 106,000 ounces of gold in 2016 . Q2 average realized copper price per pound $2.12 versus $2.75 . Says continues to be well positioned to deliver on gold and silver production guidance for the full year . Production expectations for chapada remain unchanged for 2017 and 2018 . Q2 shr $0.03 . Q2 adjusted shr $0.01 . Q2 shr view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 revenue $466.5 mln vs I/B/E/S view $466.4 mln .Q2 shr $0.03 from continuing operations.

Yamana Gold makes decision to move forward with C1 Santa Luz recomissioning

Yamana Gold Inc : Says initial capital cost estimate for planned plant modifications is $42.3 million .Yamana gold makes decision to move forward with C1 Santa Luz recomissioning.

Yamana Gold declares Q3 dividend of $0.005 per share

Yamana Gold Inc :Says declares a q3 2016 dividend of $0.005 per share.

Samco Gold signs agreement with Yamana Gold for sale of Corina property

: Samco Gold signs agreement with Yamana Gold Inc for sale of Corina property and discontinuance of legal action; terminates participation and option agreement . Total consideration payable by Yamana in connection with above transactions including purchase of Corina property is US$4 million . Yamana agreement provides that on June 16, 2016 Corina property will be acquired by Yamana, conditional on prior due diligence by Yamana . Yamana entitled to receive reimbursement of at least $1 million from termination payments Samco receives from termination of P&O agreement .Has terminated participation and option agreement with Ricardo A. Auriemma dated January 10, 2014.