Secunet Security Networks AG (YSNG.DE)
86.50EUR
6:02pm IST
€4.49 (+5.47%)
€82.01
€83.25
€89.44
€83.16
3,613
4,307
€107.75
€32.51
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
secunet Security Networks H1 group earnings of 1.5 mln euros
secunet Security Networks AG
secunet Security Networks raises FY revenue and EBIT forecast
secunet Security Networks AG
Secunet Security Networks confirms FY 2016 outlook
Secunet Security Networks AG:Confirms forecast for 2016 financial year.2016 revenue is still expected to match the previous year's - adjusted by extraordinary items - with an EBIT margin staying approx. consistent in a year-on-year comparison. Full Article
Secunet Security Networks gives FY 2016 outlook with revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose dividend
Secunet Security Networks AG:Sees FY 2016 revenue will remain roughly same and that EBIT margin will be in same region as previous year's figures.Will recommend that a dividend of 0.34 euros be paid out for each no-par value share that is entitled to dividend (previous year: 0.27 euros).FY 2015 reported revenue 91.1 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 91.00 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Secunet Security Networks raises FY 2015 outlook
Secunet Security Networks AG:Raises forecast for FY 2015.Current FY 2015 forecast anticipates increase of revenues by approx. 10 pct with an EBIT margin at around same level as previous year.Reasons for positive adjustment of outlook are additional orders from authorities from field of internal security. Full Article
Secunet Security Networks AG reiterates FY 2015 guidance
Secunet Security Networks AG:Is confirming its forecast for FY 2015: it expects revenues and EBIT to remain at around same level as in previous year. Full Article
BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks H1 EBIT up at EUR 5.0 mln
* IN H1 INCREASED ITS REVENUES BY 26%, I.E. 11.3 MILLION EUROS, TO 54.8 MILLION EUROS