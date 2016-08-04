Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

secunet Security Networks H1 group earnings of 1.5 mln euros

secunet Security Networks AG : Generated 1.5 million euros ($1.67 million)in group earnings in first half of 2016, compared 0.5 million euros in previous year .Has increased its forecast for 2016 fiscal year: sales of 94 million euros with an EBIT of around 9 million euros are now expected.

secunet Security Networks raises FY revenue and EBIT forecast

secunet Security Networks AG : Forecast for the 2016 financial year raised . Preliminary revenues of 43 million euros ($47.34 million) in first six months of 2016 (previous year: 35.3 million euros) . H1 preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of over 2 million euros (previous year: 0.3 million euros) .Increasing its forecast for 2016 fiscal year to revenues of around 94 million euros and an EBIT of around 9 million euros.

Secunet Security Networks confirms FY 2016 outlook

Secunet Security Networks AG:Confirms forecast for 2016 financial year.2016 revenue is still expected to match the previous year's - adjusted by extraordinary items - with an EBIT margin staying approx. consistent in a year-on-year comparison.

Secunet Security Networks gives FY 2016 outlook with revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose dividend

Secunet Security Networks AG:Sees FY 2016 ‍revenue will remain roughly same and that EBIT margin will be in same region as previous year's figures​.Will recommend that a dividend of 0.34 euros be paid out for each no-par value share that is entitled to dividend (previous year: 0.27 euros).FY 2015 reported revenue 91.1 million euros​.FY 2016 revenue estimate 91.00 million euros​ - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Secunet Security Networks raises FY 2015 outlook

Secunet Security Networks AG:Raises forecast for FY 2015.Current FY 2015 forecast anticipates increase of revenues by approx. 10 pct with an EBIT margin at around same level as previous year.Reasons for positive adjustment of outlook are additional orders from authorities from field of internal security.

Secunet Security Networks AG reiterates FY 2015 guidance

Secunet Security Networks AG:Is confirming its forecast for FY 2015: it expects revenues and EBIT to remain at around same level as in previous year.