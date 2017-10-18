Edition:
India

Zalando SE (ZALG.DE)

ZALG.DE on Xetra

41.60EUR
6:02pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
€41.65
Open
€41.76
Day's High
€42.00
Day's Low
€41.45
Volume
95,441
Avg. Vol
549,490
52-wk High
€45.48
52-wk Low
€33.54

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zalando co-ceo confirms full-year guidance
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Zalando Se :Zalando co-ceo confirms full-year guidance for sales in upper half of 20-25 percent range, adjusted. Ebit in lower half of 5-6 percent range.Zalando co-ceo says launching beauty category involves investment across supply chain but declines to put a figure on it.Zalando co-ceo sees opportunity to take similar market share in beauty business as it has in fashion sector.  Full Article

Zalando says group revenues grew in Q2 to 909-924 million euros
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

Zalando : Grew group revenues in the second quarter of 2016 to eur 909-924 million or by 24-26% . Expects to achieve an adjusted EBIT of eur 68-88 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5-9.5 pct in Q2 . Reiterates fy guidance of revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 pct growth corridor and increases FY adjusted EBIT margin guidance to 4.0-5.5 pct .All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited.  Full Article

Zalando will invest profits in coming years in growth
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Zalando Se : Co-Ceo tells AGM aims for 2016 growth at top end of long-term target of 20-25 percent . Aims to keep margin at 3-4 percent in 2016, plans investments of 200 million eur . Co-Ceo says will invest profits in coming years in growth Further company coverage: [ZALG.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Zalando confirms FY 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Zalando SE:Reiterates full-year FY 2016 guidance of revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 per cent corridor and adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0-4.5 per cent.  Full Article

Zalando gives FY 2016 outlook with revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Zalando SE:FY 2016 guidance: revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 pct growth corridor, adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0-4.5 pct.FY 2015 reported revenue of 2,958 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 3,728 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Zalando raises FY 2015 revenue guidance
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 

Zalando SE:On track towards 33-35 per cent revenue growth in FY 2015; to reach close to 3 billion euros in revenue for the FY 2015.FY 2015 revenue estimate.  Full Article

German Competition Group files suit against Zalando for false advertising - Reuters
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

German Competition Group:Files suit against Zalando for false advertising - Reuters.Says accuses zalando of misrepresenting how many of certain items may be available in stock.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Zalando SE News

UPDATE 2-Zalando to launch beauty range as investment dents profits

* Q3 sales growth 27.5-29.5 pct vs analyst consensus for 27 pct

» More ZALG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials