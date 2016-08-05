Zcl Composites Inc : Q2 earnings per share c$0.14 . Zcl composites reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to c$44.7 million .Zcl composites inc says compared to q1 of 2016, total backlog increased by $8.7 million or 19% from $46.4 million at march 31, 2016.