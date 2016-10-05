Edition:
Zeder Investments Ltd (ZEDJ.J)

ZEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

614.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-11.00 (-1.76%)
Prev Close
625.00
Open
600.00
Day's High
614.00
Day's Low
600.00
Volume
1,167,367
Avg. Vol
1,151,158
52-wk High
810.00
52-wk Low
540.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zeder says HY HEPS more than doubled to 14.3 cents
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Zeder Investments Ltd: JSE: ZED - condensed unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31 2016 . HY revenue 4.9 million rand versus 4.8 million rand year ago .HY headline earnings increased by 134% to 14.3 cents per share.  Full Article

Zeder Investments sees H1 HEPS between 13.8 cents and 14.8 cents
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Jse: SOTP value as at 26 September 2016 amounted to r14.5bn or r8.38 per share . Recurring headline earnings from investments per share will be between 20.1 cents and 21.1 cents six-months ended 31 Aug .HEPS will be between 13.8 cents and 14.8 cents for six-month period ended 31 august 2016.  Full Article

PSG Group says co and Zeder agree on management internalisation
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

PSG Group Ltd : Zeder and PSG agreed existing management agreement be internalised by Zeder against issue of 207.7 mln new Zeder shares to PSGCS . PSG will remain a significant shareholder in Zeder, existing PSG representatives will continue to serve on both boards . PSG's shareholding in Zeder will increase from approximately 34.5 pct to approximately 42.4 pct .Internalisation will result in a significant improvement in Zeder's future profitability and cash flows.  Full Article

Zeder Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Zeder Investments sees HY HEPS between 3.7-4.9 cents

* ZEDER INVESTMENTS LTD - HY HEPS SEEN BETWEEN 3,7-4,9 CENTS, BETWEEN 65,7-74,1% LOWER THAN 14,3 CENTS REPORTED FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

