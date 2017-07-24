Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises completes acquisition of India Webportal Pvt

July 24 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :Says completed acquisition of 100% equity stake in India Webportal Private Limited.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises says Sony Pictures to buy Ten Sports from co<6758.T>

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : Sony pictures to acquire Ten Sports from Zee . Deal for all-cash consideration of US$385 million . Deal expected to be concluded within 4-5 months .

Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up about 22 pct

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.17 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 15.72 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.78 billion rupees as per Ind-AS;consol total income from operations was 13.27 billion rupees . June-quarter advertising revenues of 9.12 billion rupees, up 19.2% yoy .

Zee Entertainment Enterprises March-qtr consol profit after tax up about 13 pct

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 2.66 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.32 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol total income from operations 15.32 billion rupees versus 13.47 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 2.66 billion rupees . Recommended equity dividend of 2.25 rupees per share . March-quarter consol net profit after tax 2.61 billion rupees versus 2.31 billion rupees last year .