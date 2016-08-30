Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZEEN.NS)
ZEEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
41.75INR
23 Oct 2017
41.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-1.42%)
Rs-0.60 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs42.35
Rs42.35
Open
Rs42.90
Rs42.90
Day's High
Rs43.35
Rs43.35
Day's Low
Rs41.50
Rs41.50
Volume
1,768,042
1,768,042
Avg. Vol
718,513
718,513
52-wk High
Rs43.35
Rs43.35
52-wk Low
Rs28.90
Rs28.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Zee Media CEO Rajendra Kumar Arora resigns
Zee Media Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-India's Zee Media Corp June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 52.4 million rupees versus profit of 950,000 rupees last year
No consensus analysis data available.