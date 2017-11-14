Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ZE PAK Q3 net profit down at 66.0 mln zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - ZE PAK :Q3 REVENUE 635.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 686.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 66.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 77.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 90.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 92.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

ZE PAK net result to be decreased by about 35 mln zlotys due to reclamation provision

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ZESPOL ELEKTROWNI PATNOW ADAMOW KONIN SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT INTENDS TO INCREASE RECLAMATION PROVISION IN ITS MINING SEGMENT.INCREASING THE PROVISION WILL AFFECT ITS CONSOLIDATED GROSS RESULT BY ABOUT 46 MILLION ZLOTYS AND NET RESULT BY ABOUT 35 MILLION ZLOTYS.THE PROVISION IS RELATED TO THE ESTIMATED COST OF RECLAMATION OF THE AREAS COVERED BY MINING ACTIVITIES AFTER THEIR COMPLETION.THE COSTS WILL BE INCURRED ONCE THE EXPLOITATION IS COMPLETED I.E. AFTER 2020 AND 2030, RESPECTIVELY.

ZE PAK plans div. of 1.29 zlotys/shr for 2016

May 22 (Reuters) - Zespol Elektrowni Patnow Adamow Konin SA (ZE PAK) ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT PLANS A DIVIDEND OF 1.29 ZLOTYS PER SHARE, 65.6 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL.

ZE PAK suspends decision to build power block at Konin power plant

Zespol Elektrowni Patnow-Adamow-Konin SA (ZE PAK) : Said on Wednesday that the decision to build 120 MWe and 90 MWt combined-cycle power block and 40 MWt boiler at its Konin power plant will not be taken this year . Said its management board resolved that the decision to implement the project in the current circumstances would involve too many risks that would negatively impact its future financial results and the company's value . Said decision taken due to current external conditions affecting the economic efficiency of the project, uncertainty about the shape of the support system for gas cogeneration plants after 2018, relationship between gas prices, prices of CO2 emission rights and electricity prices . Said regardless of postponing the decision on combined-cycle power block, the company plans to remain a supplier of heat for the city of Konin after 2020 .The construction of combined-cycle power block at Konin power plant is still part of company's investment plan, but the necessary conditions allowing for likely positive impact on the company's value have to be fulfilled in order for the project to be implemented.

ZE PAK Q2 net result turns to profit of 64.5 million zlotys

ZE PAK : Q2 revenue 687.5 million zlotys ($175.58 million) versus 752.3 million zlotys year ago . Q2 net profit 64.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 19.8 million zlotys year ago .Q2 operating profit 104.6 million zlotys versus a loss of 4.2 million zlotys year ago.

ZE PAK terminates contract for delivery of energy to Konin city

ZE PAK : Terminates a contract for the delivery of heat energy to Konin City as of June 30, 2020 . The contract has been terminated with a 4-year notice as the delivery of heat energy from its brown coal power plant in Konin will not be possible after that date due to the environmental requirements . Is still interested in the heat energy delivery to Konin city and currently works on alternative forms of energy deliveries to brown coal heat energy .Its turnover under the contract in 2015 was estimated at 34 million zlotys ($8.6 million).

ZE PAK's CEO steps down

Zespol Elektrowni Patnow Adamow Konin SA (ZE PAK) : Said on Friday that its CEO, Aleksander Grad, resigns .Adam Klapszta, who has been ZEPAK's vice CEO since April 8, will replace Grad until a new CEO has been elected.

ZE PAK says consortium of banks agrees for release of unused credit

Zespol Elektrowni Patnow Adamow Konin SA (ZE PAK) : The consortium of banks agrees for release of unused credit under 1.20 billion zlotys ($305.20 million) loan agreement . The consortium of banks includes: mBank SA, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, Bank Millennium SA, Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA and PKO Bank Polski SA .The company applied to the consortium of banks for release of unused credit on May 10 [nL5N1882Q5].

Ipopema 116 FIZAN sold 7.87 pct stake in ZE PAK

Zespol Elektrowni Patnow Adamow Konin SA :Ipopema 116 FIZAN sold 4 million shares or 7.87 percent stake in the company on May 19.

Argumenol raises its stake in ZE PAK to 30.32 pct

Zespol Elektrowni Patnow Adamow Konin SA : Argumenol Investment Company Limited (Argumenol) buys 4 million shares of ZE PAK from IPOPEMA 116 FIZAN raising its stake in ZE PAK to 30.32 percent from 22.45 percent .Argumenol and IPOPEMA 116 FIZAN are units affiliated to the company's chairman of the supervisory board, Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.