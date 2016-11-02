Edition:
Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENT.NS)

ZENT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

752.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.80 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs745.70
Open
Rs746.10
Day's High
Rs754.00
Day's Low
Rs746.10
Volume
18,402
Avg. Vol
17,622
52-wk High
Rs1,073.50
52-wk Low
Rs732.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zensar Technologies acquires Foolproof
Wednesday, 2 Nov 2016 

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Says Zensar Technologies acquires Foolproof Ltd . Says deal will be financed by internal accruals; deal to be EPS positive for co .Says Foolproof will operate under its own brandname; to continue to be managed by founders Peter Ballard and Tom Wood.  Full Article

Zensar Technologies inks multimillion multi-year managed services deal with John Lewis
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Inks multimillion multi-year managed services deal with john lewis deal includes the creation of a joint innovation framework .  Full Article

Zensar Technologies says SmartestEnergy selects co as IT transformation partner
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Smartestenergy selects Zensar as its it transformation partner .  Full Article

Zensar Technologies Ltd declares interim dividend
Tuesday, 19 Jan 2016 

Zensar Technologies Ltd:Says that board has recommended payment of interim dividend at the rate of 5 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (50 pct.) of the company for the FY 2015-16.  Full Article

Zensar Technologies Ltd announces appointment of chief executive officer and managing director
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 

Zensar Technologies Ltd:Says board has approved the appointment of Sandeep Kishore as chief executive officer and managing director (designate) of the company with effect from Jan. 12, 2016.  Full Article

