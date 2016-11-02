Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Says Zensar Technologies acquires Foolproof Ltd . Says deal will be financed by internal accruals; deal to be EPS positive for co .Says Foolproof will operate under its own brandname; to continue to be managed by founders Peter Ballard and Tom Wood.

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Inks multimillion multi-year managed services deal with john lewis deal includes the creation of a joint innovation framework .

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Smartestenergy selects Zensar as its it transformation partner .

Zensar Technologies Ltd:Says that board has recommended payment of interim dividend at the rate of 5 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (50 pct.) of the company for the FY 2015-16.

Zensar Technologies Ltd:Says board has approved the appointment of Sandeep Kishore as chief executive officer and managing director (designate) of the company with effect from Jan. 12, 2016.