ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 134.6 million rupees versus 89.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.11 billion rupees versus 839 million rupees last year .

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd : March-quarter net profit 129.3 million rupees versus 137.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.09 billion rupees versus 954 million rupees last year . Declared dividend of 12.50 rupees per share .