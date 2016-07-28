Edition:
India

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd (ZFST.BO)

ZFST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,177.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-14.10 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs1,191.15
Open
Rs1,195.00
Day's High
Rs1,202.00
Day's Low
Rs1,176.15
Volume
2,406
Avg. Vol
4,554
52-wk High
Rs1,815.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,119.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ZF Steering Gear (India) June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 134.6 million rupees versus 89.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.11 billion rupees versus 839 million rupees last year .  Full Article

ZF Steering Gear (India) March-quarter profit falls
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd : March-quarter net profit 129.3 million rupees versus 137.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.09 billion rupees versus 954 million rupees last year . Declared dividend of 12.50 rupees per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd News

BRIEF-ZF Steering Gear (India) recommends dividend of 8 rupees per share

* Recommended dividend of 8 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More ZFST.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials