Elringklinger AG (ZILGn.DE)

ZILGn.DE on Xetra

14.99EUR
6:00pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.06 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
€14.94
Open
€15.00
Day's High
€15.06
Day's Low
€14.85
Volume
99,326
Avg. Vol
178,706
52-wk High
€20.48
52-wk Low
€12.72

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ElringKlinger eyes light weight component orders from 2017
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

ElringKlinger CEO : Says currently have order potential for light weight components worth 300-500 million eur . Says order potential for light weight components could be booked from 2017 to 2019 Further company coverage: [ZILGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

ElringKlinger confirms FY guidance given end of July
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

ElringKlinger AG : Records organic growth of 5.6 percent in second quarter of 2016 . Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to 391 million euros ($435.50 million) .Guidance for FY 2016: 5 percent to 7 percent organic revenue growth and EBIT pre PPA of 140 million to 150 million euros expected.  Full Article

Elringklinger cfo says sees cost improvement of about 30 million euros over 2-3 years at shielding systems
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

3 years at shielding systems:.  Full Article

ElringKlinger prelim Q2 revenue up at 390.9 mln euros
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

ElringKlinger AG : ElringKlinger's preliminary quarterly results point to sustained growth without advancement in earnings . Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to 390.9 million euros ($429.91 million) . Adjustment to guidance for 2016: EBIT before purchase price allocation expected to be 140 mln to 150 million euros; revenue target unchanged at 5 to 7% organic growth . At 36.2 million euros, second-quarter EBIT before purchase price allocation was down by 3.4 million euros on figure recorded in same quarter a year ago .ElringKlinger's medium-term outlook remains unchanged.  Full Article

ElringKlinger acquires tool- and die-making specialist
Tuesday, 14 Jun 2016 

ElringKlinger AG : Acquires tool- and die-making specialist, Maier Formenbau GmbH .Takeover as part of asset deal effective from June 1, 2016.  Full Article

Elringklinger secures major contract for global lightweighting project
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 

Elringklinger AG : Secures major serial-production contract for global lightweighting project . Contract worth more than 100 million euros ($113.64 million) up to year 2024 .Global production in Hungary, China, and Mexico; start scheduled for end of 2017.  Full Article

ElringKlinger expects FY 2016 EBIT between EUR 160-170 mln
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

ElringKlinger AG : AGM approves dividend payment of 0.55 euros per share . Is targeting organic revenue growth of between 5 percent and 7 percent in 2016 .Expects to generate adjusted EBIT before purchase price allocation of between 160 million and 170 million euros ($178.53 million - $189.69 million) in 2016.  Full Article

ElringKlinger confirms FY 2016 outlook
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

ElringKlinger AG:Guidance for current financial year confirmed for FY 2016.Has confirmed its guidance of organic revenue growth of between 5% and 7% in 2016, while adjusted EBIT before purchase price allocation is expected to lie between 160 mln and 170 mln euros.  Full Article

ElringKlinger AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose FY 2015 dividend
Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 

ElringKlinger AG:Guidance 2016 is organic revenue growth of 5 to 7 pct, EBIT before purchase price allocation of 160 million to 170 million euros.Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.55 euros per share despite lower earnings.FY 2016 revenue 1,570 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 169.14 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

ElringKlinger subsidiary Hug Engineering AG acquires COdiNOx Beheer Group
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

ElringKlinger AG:Subsidiary Hug Engineering AG acquires COdiNOx Beheer Group.Closing of the takeover deal is dependent, among other aspects, on the merger of four subsidiaries of COdiNOx Beheer B.V. into the parent company.Company will subsequently be renamed as Hug Engineering B.V.Acquiree is to be included in the scope of consolidation of the Hug Engineering Group retrospectively as of Jan. 1.  Full Article

Elringklinger AG News

BRIEF-ElringKlinger H1 EBIT up 12 pct at 76.3 million euros

* ‍EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION UP BY 12% TO EUR 76.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF​

Earnings vs. Estimates

