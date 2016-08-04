Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ElringKlinger eyes light weight component orders from 2017

ElringKlinger CEO : Says currently have order potential for light weight components worth 300-500 million eur . Says order potential for light weight components could be booked from 2017 to 2019 Further company coverage: [ZILGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

ElringKlinger confirms FY guidance given end of July

ElringKlinger AG : Records organic growth of 5.6 percent in second quarter of 2016 . Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to 391 million euros ($435.50 million) .Guidance for FY 2016: 5 percent to 7 percent organic revenue growth and EBIT pre PPA of 140 million to 150 million euros expected.

Elringklinger cfo says sees cost improvement of about 30 million euros over 2-3 years at shielding systems

3 years at shielding systems:.

ElringKlinger prelim Q2 revenue up at 390.9 mln euros

ElringKlinger AG : ElringKlinger's preliminary quarterly results point to sustained growth without advancement in earnings . Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to 390.9 million euros ($429.91 million) . Adjustment to guidance for 2016: EBIT before purchase price allocation expected to be 140 mln to 150 million euros; revenue target unchanged at 5 to 7% organic growth . At 36.2 million euros, second-quarter EBIT before purchase price allocation was down by 3.4 million euros on figure recorded in same quarter a year ago .ElringKlinger's medium-term outlook remains unchanged.

ElringKlinger acquires tool- and die-making specialist

ElringKlinger AG : Acquires tool- and die-making specialist, Maier Formenbau GmbH .Takeover as part of asset deal effective from June 1, 2016.

Elringklinger secures major contract for global lightweighting project

Elringklinger AG : Secures major serial-production contract for global lightweighting project . Contract worth more than 100 million euros ($113.64 million) up to year 2024 .Global production in Hungary, China, and Mexico; start scheduled for end of 2017.

ElringKlinger expects FY 2016 EBIT between EUR 160-170 mln

ElringKlinger AG : AGM approves dividend payment of 0.55 euros per share . Is targeting organic revenue growth of between 5 percent and 7 percent in 2016 .Expects to generate adjusted EBIT before purchase price allocation of between 160 million and 170 million euros ($178.53 million - $189.69 million) in 2016.

ElringKlinger confirms FY 2016 outlook

ElringKlinger AG:Guidance for current financial year confirmed for FY 2016.Has confirmed its guidance of organic revenue growth of between 5% and 7% in 2016, while adjusted EBIT before purchase price allocation is expected to lie between 160 mln and 170 mln euros.

ElringKlinger AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates, to propose FY 2015 dividend

ElringKlinger AG:Guidance 2016 is organic revenue growth of 5 to 7 pct, EBIT before purchase price allocation of 160 million to 170 million euros.Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.55 euros per share despite lower earnings.FY 2016 revenue 1,570 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT 169.14 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ElringKlinger subsidiary Hug Engineering AG acquires COdiNOx Beheer Group

ElringKlinger AG:Subsidiary Hug Engineering AG acquires COdiNOx Beheer Group.Closing of the takeover deal is dependent, among other aspects, on the merger of four subsidiaries of COdiNOx Beheer B.V. into the parent company.Company will subsequently be renamed as Hug Engineering B.V.Acquiree is to be included in the scope of consolidation of the Hug Engineering Group retrospectively as of Jan. 1.