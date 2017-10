Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zooplus Q3 sales increase 22 pct to EUR 277 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ZOOPLUS AG :DGAP-NEWS: ZOOPLUS AG: SIGNIFICANT GROWTH ACCELERATION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017.Q3 SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT TO 277 MILLION EUR.‍SALES INCREASE 22% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN Q3 OF 2017 TO EUR 277 M (Q3 2016: EUR 227 M)​.‍SALES RISE 21% IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 TO EUR 794 M (9M 2016: EUR 655 M)​.‍CONFIRMS 2017 FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR SALES OF AROUND EUR 1,125 M​.‍SIGNIFICANT ACCELERATION IN BUSINESS WITH NEW CUSTOMERS IN Q3 OF 2017​.‍IN Q4 EXPECTS BUSINESS WITH NEW CUSTOMERS TO REMAIN STRONG.‍IN Q4 ANTICIPATES A FURTHER ACCELERATION IN OVERALL SALES GROWTH​.

Zooplus H1 EBT rises to EUR 5.1 mln

Zooplus AG : H1 sales rise 29 percent to 428.4 million euros ($484.22 million) (H1 2015: 333.0 million euros) . H1 earnings before taxes (EBT) increase to 5.1 million euros (H1 2015: 3.6 million euros) . H1 positive free cash flow reaches 8.7 million euros (H1 2015: 5.8 million euros) .Company raises 2016 sales forecast to at least 900 million euros and continues to expect EBT in the range of 14 million euros to 18 million euros.

Zooplus Q2 sales up 31 pct to 221 million euros

Zooplus AG : Sales increase 29 percent in the first half of 2016 to 428 million euros ($472.08 million) . Sales in Q2 increase 31 percent to 221 million euros (Q2 2015: 168 million euros) . Growth drivers in first half-year included not only recurring sales with existing customers but also a 28 percent rise in sales with new customers .Sales growth will continue to be our top priority in quarters ahead.

Zooplus Q1 pretax profit up at 2.9 mln euros

Zooplus AG : Company reconfirms 2016 sales and earnings guidance .Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT) increase to 2.9 million euros ($3.27 million) (Q1 2015: 1.6 million euros).

zooplus AG:Is reconfirming its sales guidance for the 2016 financial year for sales growth to a level of at least 875 million euros.FY 2016 sales estimate 913.16 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

zooplus AG:Forecast FY 2016 with sales of at least 875 million euros, corresponding to total sales of a minimum of 900 million euros‍​.FY 2016 sales estimate 910.05 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

zooplus AG raises FY 2015 outlook

zooplus AG:Sees FY 2015 EBT of around 12 million euros ($12.8 million) and thus at upper end of previous range of 8 million to 12 million euros.FY 2015 EBT 11.14 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.