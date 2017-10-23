Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)
589.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs98.30 (+20.00%)
Rs491.55
Rs491.55
Rs589.85
Rs485.15
1,308,881
93,055
Rs589.85
Rs185.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Zuari Agro Chemicals Sept-qtr profit rises
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd
Zuari Agro Chemicals seeks shareholders' nod for appointing Sunil Sethy as MD
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers disapproves deal with Zuari Agro
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Suresh Krishnan as MD .Disapproved deal with Zuari Agro Chemicals. Full Article
Zuari Agro Chemicals posts March-qtr loss
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd says Zuari Rotem Speciality Fertilizers Limited (ZRSFL) becoming subsidiary of the company
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd:Says that ZUARI ROTEM SPECIALITY FERTILIZERS LIMITED (ZRSFL) which was a Joint Venture of the company has become subsidiary of the company w.e.f. from Dec. 11, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Zuari Agro Chemicals Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter net profit 535.2 million rupees versus 133.9 million rupees year ago