589.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs98.30 (+20.00%)
Prev Close
Rs491.55
Open
Rs491.55
Day's High
Rs589.85
Day's Low
Rs485.15
Volume
1,308,881
Avg. Vol
93,055
52-wk High
Rs589.85
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Zuari Agro Chemicals Sept-qtr profit rises
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ::Sept quarter net profit 535.2 million rupees versus 133.9 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter income from operations 13.14 billion rupees versus 10.55 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Zuari Agro Chemicals seeks shareholders' nod for appointing Sunil Sethy as MD
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ::Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sunil Sethy as MD.  Full Article

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers disapproves deal with Zuari Agro
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Suresh Krishnan as MD .Disapproved deal with Zuari Agro Chemicals.  Full Article

Zuari Agro Chemicals posts March-qtr loss
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd : March-quarter net loss 226.4 million rupees versus profit of 111.6 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 12.68 billion rupees versus 15.34 billion rupees last year . Zuari agro chemicals -co planning to setup phosphaticfertiliser plant in UAE .  Full Article

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd says Zuari Rotem Speciality Fertilizers Limited (ZRSFL) becoming subsidiary of the company
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd:Says that ZUARI ROTEM SPECIALITY FERTILIZERS LIMITED (ZRSFL) which was a Joint Venture of the company has become subsidiary of the company w.e.f. from Dec. 11, 2015.  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Zuari Agro Chemicals Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter net profit 535.2 million rupees versus 133.9 million rupees year ago

