India's Zuari Agro Chemicals Sept-qtr profit rises

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ::Sept quarter net profit 535.2 million rupees versus 133.9 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter income from operations 13.14 billion rupees versus 10.55 billion rupees year ago.

Zuari Agro Chemicals seeks shareholders' nod for appointing Sunil Sethy as MD

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ::Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sunil Sethy as MD.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers disapproves deal with Zuari Agro

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Suresh Krishnan as MD .Disapproved deal with Zuari Agro Chemicals.

Zuari Agro Chemicals posts March-qtr loss

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd : March-quarter net loss 226.4 million rupees versus profit of 111.6 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 12.68 billion rupees versus 15.34 billion rupees last year . Zuari agro chemicals -co planning to setup phosphaticfertiliser plant in UAE .

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd says Zuari Rotem Speciality Fertilizers Limited (ZRSFL) becoming subsidiary of the company

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd:Says that ZUARI ROTEM SPECIALITY FERTILIZERS LIMITED (ZRSFL) which was a Joint Venture of the company has become subsidiary of the company w.e.f. from Dec. 11, 2015.