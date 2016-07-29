Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sleep Country Canada Q2 EPS C$0.26

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc : Q2 Revenue Rose 17.3 Percent To C$120.2 Million . Qtrly Same Store Sales Growth Was 12.2% . Q2 Earnings Per Share View C$0.23, Revenue View C$115.4 Million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sleep Country Canada Reports Second Quarter 2016 Performance Including 33.8% Operating Ebitda Increase On 12.2% Growth In Same Store Sales .Q2 Earnings Per Share C$0.26.

Sleep Country Canada Q1 earnings per share $0.19

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc : Qtrly revenues increased 17.1% to $107.3 million from $91.6 million . Q1 earnings per share $0.19 .Sleep country canada reports record first quarter 2016 performance including 34.4% operating ebitda increase on 11.7% growth in same store sales.

Sleep Country Canada declares second quarterly dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc:Declares a dividend on the Company's common shares in the amount of $0.13 per share.Payable on Feb. 26 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 16.