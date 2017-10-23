Edition:
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK)

0001.HK on Hong Kong Stock

101.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.40 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
HK$101.50
Open
HK$102.00
Day's High
HK$102.00
Day's Low
HK$100.60
Volume
1,989,165
Avg. Vol
4,732,284
52-wk High
HK$108.90
52-wk Low
HK$87.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 8 8
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.87 1.87 1.86 1.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 258,608.00 287,644.00 242,692.00 315,675.00
Year Ending Dec-18 8 269,098.00 307,502.00 249,919.00 333,801.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 9.13 9.54 8.59 9.09
Year Ending Dec-18 14 10.04 10.82 8.36 10.04
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.42 8.00 4.84 -7.90

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 258,608.00 258,608.00 258,608.00 258,608.00 315,675.00
Year Ending Dec-18 269,098.00 269,098.00 269,098.00 269,098.00 333,801.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9.13 9.13 9.13 9.10 9.09
Year Ending Dec-18 10.04 10.04 10.04 10.00 10.04

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd News

