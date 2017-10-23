Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 83,381.00 88,077.50 79,058.10 84,094.60 Year Ending Dec-18 13 85,012.30 90,830.80 81,200.00 86,591.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 5.07 5.27 4.84 5.00 Year Ending Dec-18 14 5.24 5.59 4.92 5.16 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -3.84 -2.34 -5.34 4.45