Wharf Holdings Ltd (0004.HK)

0004.HK on Hong Kong Stock

71.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.90 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
HK$72.25
Open
HK$72.00
Day's High
HK$72.10
Day's Low
HK$71.15
Volume
1,481,520
Avg. Vol
3,850,068
52-wk High
HK$80.15
52-wk Low
HK$49.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 5
(3) HOLD 8 8 7 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.78 2.78 2.81 2.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 40,528.50 48,180.00 31,398.10 43,615.70
Year Ending Dec-18 16 40,474.00 53,820.00 35,109.50 38,385.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 4.79 5.18 4.07 4.34
Year Ending Dec-18 18 4.97 5.55 4.25 4.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 3.83 6.50 2.05 4.11

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 40,528.50 40,221.00 40,221.00 39,949.70 43,615.70
Year Ending Dec-18 40,474.00 40,474.00 40,474.00 40,658.40 38,385.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.79 4.76 4.76 4.74 4.34
Year Ending Dec-18 4.97 4.97 4.97 5.00 4.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Wharf Holdings Ltd News

