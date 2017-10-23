Edition:
India

PCCW Ltd (0008.HK)

0008.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.31HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$4.32
Open
HK$4.33
Day's High
HK$4.33
Day's Low
HK$4.29
Volume
4,754,535
Avg. Vol
7,688,397
52-wk High
HK$4.97
52-wk Low
HK$4.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.43 2.43 2.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 39,018.10 40,418.00 37,700.40 42,044.40
Year Ending Dec-18 6 40,192.20 42,103.00 38,600.70 43,719.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.29 0.39 0.19 0.30
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.27 0.35 0.19 0.35
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -2.97 -2.97 -2.97 -1.07

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 39,018.10 39,018.10 39,018.10 39,284.90 42,044.40
Year Ending Dec-18 40,192.20 40,192.20 40,192.20 40,548.80 43,719.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.31 0.30
Year Ending Dec-18 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.28 0.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

