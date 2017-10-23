Edition:
Hang Seng Bank Ltd (0011.HK)

0011.HK on Hong Kong Stock

188.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-2.00 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
HK$190.20
Open
HK$189.00
Day's High
HK$190.30
Day's Low
HK$188.10
Volume
825,799
Avg. Vol
925,985
52-wk High
HK$195.30
52-wk Low
HK$136.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 5 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 4 4 5
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.21 3.17 3.17 3.31

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 34,411.40 35,215.30 32,795.00 32,823.00
Year Ending Dec-18 9 37,044.30 39,784.00 35,382.30 34,799.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 9.76 10.12 8.79 9.20
Year Ending Dec-18 14 10.64 11.44 9.81 9.71
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.47 10.47 10.47 10.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 34,411.40 34,411.40 34,413.60 34,247.00 32,823.00
Year Ending Dec-18 37,044.30 37,044.30 36,926.10 36,878.00 34,799.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9.76 9.77 9.82 9.78 9.20
Year Ending Dec-18 10.64 10.65 10.62 10.61 9.71

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

