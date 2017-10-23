Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 34,411.40 35,215.30 32,795.00 32,823.00 Year Ending Dec-18 9 37,044.30 39,784.00 35,382.30 34,799.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 9.76 10.12 8.79 9.20 Year Ending Dec-18 14 10.64 11.44 9.81 9.71 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.47 10.47 10.47 10.00