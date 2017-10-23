Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 16 3,498.67 3,640.00 3,045.01 3,518.20 Year Ending Dec-18 15 3,648.69 3,915.00 3,231.74 3,580.67 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 2.31 2.48 2.18 2.24 Year Ending Dec-18 15 2.36 2.53 2.06 2.32 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 1.92 3.15 0.70 3.50