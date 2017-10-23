Edition:
Hysan Development Co Ltd (0014.HK)

0014.HK on Hong Kong Stock

37.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$37.95
Open
HK$37.60
Day's High
HK$37.80
Day's Low
HK$37.60
Volume
773,056
Avg. Vol
928,081
52-wk High
HK$38.20
52-wk Low
HK$31.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 9 7 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.76 2.81 2.81 2.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 3,498.67 3,640.00 3,045.01 3,518.20
Year Ending Dec-18 15 3,648.69 3,915.00 3,231.74 3,580.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 2.31 2.48 2.18 2.24
Year Ending Dec-18 15 2.36 2.53 2.06 2.32
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 1.92 3.15 0.70 3.50

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,498.67 3,498.67 3,502.75 3,503.32 3,518.20
Year Ending Dec-18 3,648.69 3,648.69 3,645.31 3,643.53 3,580.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.31 2.31 2.31 2.31 2.24
Year Ending Dec-18 2.36 2.36 2.35 2.35 2.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Hysan Development Co Ltd News

