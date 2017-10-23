Hysan Development Co Ltd (0014.HK)
0014.HK on Hong Kong Stock
37.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|9
|7
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.76
|2.81
|2.81
|2.82
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|3,498.67
|3,640.00
|3,045.01
|3,518.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|3,648.69
|3,915.00
|3,231.74
|3,580.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|2.31
|2.48
|2.18
|2.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|2.36
|2.53
|2.06
|2.32
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|1.92
|3.15
|0.70
|3.50
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,498.67
|3,498.67
|3,502.75
|3,503.32
|3,518.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,648.69
|3,648.69
|3,645.31
|3,643.53
|3,580.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|2.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.36
|2.36
|2.35
|2.35
|2.32
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
