Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 12 59,867.70 65,885.00 54,786.20 -- Year Ending Jun-18 13 64,677.80 76,399.80 55,704.20 64,002.30 Year Ending Jun-19 13 68,429.90 77,535.20 58,372.00 67,877.40 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 14 0.78 1.09 0.70 -- Year Ending Jun-18 15 0.80 1.12 0.61 0.80 Year Ending Jun-19 15 0.87 1.11 0.67 0.78 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -0.17 7.43 -5.40 -5.10