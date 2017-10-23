Edition:
Swire Pacific Ltd (0019.HK)

0019.HK on Hong Kong Stock

76.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
HK$76.60
Open
HK$76.65
Day's High
HK$76.85
Day's Low
HK$76.00
Volume
1,652,424
Avg. Vol
1,151,899
52-wk High
HK$84.00
52-wk Low
HK$72.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.14 3.14 3.14 3.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 75,984.40 80,162.70 65,898.40 68,783.20
Year Ending Dec-18 7 79,116.20 91,861.80 67,618.60 69,836.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 4.13 6.74 2.92 5.82
Year Ending Dec-18 8 4.94 6.92 4.17 5.95
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -11.40 -11.40 -11.40 -10.20

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 75,984.40 75,984.40 74,908.30 71,969.80 68,783.20
Year Ending Dec-18 79,116.20 79,116.20 78,138.20 76,128.20 69,836.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.13 4.13 4.40 4.87 5.82
Year Ending Dec-18 4.94 4.94 5.02 5.09 5.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Swire Pacific Ltd News

