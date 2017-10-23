Edition:
Bank of East Asia Ltd (0023.HK)

0023.HK on Hong Kong Stock

34.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.75 (-2.14%)
Prev Close
HK$35.05
Open
HK$34.70
Day's High
HK$34.80
Day's Low
HK$34.25
Volume
1,337,210
Avg. Vol
1,268,862
52-wk High
HK$36.00
52-wk Low
HK$29.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 8 6 6 6
(5) SELL 4 4 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 4.23 4.17 4.17 4.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 15,427.80 15,705.00 14,735.10 15,863.70
Year Ending Dec-18 11 16,491.20 17,170.00 15,652.60 16,339.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 2.56 3.39 1.62 1.71
Year Ending Dec-18 14 1.96 2.48 1.78 1.79

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15,427.80 15,427.80 15,427.80 15,444.40 15,863.70
Year Ending Dec-18 16,491.20 16,491.20 16,473.90 16,454.50 16,339.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.56 2.56 2.61 2.16 1.71
Year Ending Dec-18 1.96 1.96 1.97 1.78 1.79

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Bank of East Asia Ltd News

