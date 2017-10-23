Edition:
Great Eagle Holdings Ltd (0041.HK)

0041.HK on Hong Kong Stock

41.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.30 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
HK$42.00
Open
HK$42.35
Day's High
HK$42.45
Day's Low
HK$41.70
Volume
195,116
Avg. Vol
216,216
52-wk High
HK$45.00
52-wk Low
HK$32.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.60 2.60 2.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 5,973.24 6,152.50 5,787.84 6,137.86
Year Ending Dec-18 4 6,225.65 6,443.00 5,936.24 6,546.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 2.67 2.86 2.38 2.68
Year Ending Dec-18 4 2.73 2.95 2.48 2.82

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,973.24 5,973.24 5,973.24 5,981.80 6,137.86
Year Ending Dec-18 6,225.65 6,225.65 6,225.65 6,237.18 6,546.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.68
Year Ending Dec-18 2.73 2.73 2.73 2.73 2.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

