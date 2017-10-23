Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 5,973.24 6,152.50 5,787.84 6,137.86 Year Ending Dec-18 4 6,225.65 6,443.00 5,936.24 6,546.12 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 2.67 2.86 2.38 2.68 Year Ending Dec-18 4 2.73 2.95 2.48 2.82