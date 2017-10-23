Hopewell Holdings Ltd (0054.HK)
0054.HK on Hong Kong Stock
31.45HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.15 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$31.30
Open
HK$31.60
Day's High
HK$31.60
Day's Low
HK$31.40
Volume
157,472
Avg. Vol
343,868
52-wk High
HK$31.70
52-wk Low
HK$26.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2
|2,546.69
|2,705.37
|2,388.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|2,587.09
|2,587.09
|2,587.09
|2,425.07
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|2,981.01
|2,981.01
|2,981.01
|3,400.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|2.32
|2.32
|2.32
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2,546.69
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2,587.09
|2,587.09
|2,587.09
|2,649.61
|2,425.07
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2,981.01
|2,981.01
|2,981.01
|3,457.08
|3,400.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings