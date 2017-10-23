Edition:
Hopewell Holdings Ltd (0054.HK)

0054.HK on Hong Kong Stock

31.45HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.15 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$31.30
Open
HK$31.60
Day's High
HK$31.60
Day's Low
HK$31.40
Volume
157,472
Avg. Vol
343,868
52-wk High
HK$31.70
52-wk Low
HK$26.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 2 2,546.69 2,705.37 2,388.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 2,587.09 2,587.09 2,587.09 2,425.07
Year Ending Jun-19 1 2,981.01 2,981.01 2,981.01 3,400.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 2.32 2.32 2.32 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 2,546.69 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 2,587.09 2,587.09 2,587.09 2,649.61 2,425.07
Year Ending Jun-19 2,981.01 2,981.01 2,981.01 3,457.08 3,400.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Hopewell Holdings Ltd News

