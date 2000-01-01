Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd (0059.HK)
0059.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.96HKD
1.96HKD
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.00
Open
HK$2.00
Day's High
HK$2.06
Day's Low
HK$1.95
Volume
9,912,183
Avg. Vol
16,278,003
52-wk High
HK$2.36
52-wk Low
HK$0.67
Consensus Recommendations
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Estimates Revisions Summary
- BRIEF-Skyfame Realty posts HY profit attributable of RMB400.4 mln
- BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings would record a rise in revenue and profit attributable for HY
- BRIEF-Skyfame Realty enters facility agreement with China Huarong International Holdings
- BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings announces issue of bonds
- BRIEF-Skyfame Realty Holdings establishes medium term bond programme