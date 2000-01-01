Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd (0061.HK)
0061.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.33HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
HK$0.32
Open
HK$0.32
Day's High
HK$0.34
Day's Low
HK$0.31
Volume
58,619,000
Avg. Vol
36,400,088
52-wk High
HK$0.36
52-wk Low
HK$0.16
Consensus Recommendations
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Estimates Revisions Summary
- BRIEF-North Asia Resources unit to acquire sale shares of Jcap Assets Management
- BRIEF-North Asia Resources to record HY loss attributable in range of hk$110 mln to hk$130 mln
- BRIEF-North Asia Resources proposes share consolidation
- BRIEF-North Asia Resources entered a subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment
- BRIEF-North Asia Resources Holdings announces disposal of stake in Topasia Computer Ltd