Shangri-La Asia Ltd (0069.HK)

0069.HK on Hong Kong Stock

14.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
HK$14.78
Open
HK$14.60
Day's High
HK$14.78
Day's Low
HK$14.54
Volume
3,618,913
Avg. Vol
2,633,301
52-wk High
HK$15.30
52-wk Low
HK$8.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,181.82 2,223.00 2,119.45 2,297.79
Year Ending Dec-18 3 2,329.34 2,347.00 2,302.01 2,241.74
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.04
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.05

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,181.82 2,181.82 2,143.22 2,222.11 2,297.79
Year Ending Dec-18 2,329.34 2,329.34 2,324.00 2,363.57 2,241.74
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.04
Year Ending Dec-18 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

