China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd (0081.HK)
0081.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|2.55
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|20,582.80
|24,018.00
|17,663.00
|19,475.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|24,650.10
|28,312.80
|20,215.60
|19,044.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|0.70
|0.99
|0.49
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|0.88
|1.33
|0.49
|0.73
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.42
|9.42
|9.42
|-1.08
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20,582.80
|20,350.90
|20,350.90
|20,631.40
|19,475.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24,650.10
|24,650.10
|24,650.10
|24,971.50
|19,044.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.70
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|0.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.88
|0.88
|0.83
|0.82
|0.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group posts Q3 operating profits of about HK$280 mln
- BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group's July property contracted sales amounted to HK$4,512 mln
- BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group appoints Yan Jianguo as chairman of board
- BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans for April 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$3.03 bln