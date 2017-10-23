Edition:
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd (0081.HK)

0081.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$4.74
Open
HK$4.74
Day's High
HK$4.76
Day's Low
HK$4.65
Volume
2,244,466
Avg. Vol
7,795,944
52-wk High
HK$6.16
52-wk Low
HK$2.48

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.58 2.58 2.58 2.55

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 20,582.80 24,018.00 17,663.00 19,475.70
Year Ending Dec-18 7 24,650.10 28,312.80 20,215.60 19,044.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.70 0.99 0.49 0.64
Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.88 1.33 0.49 0.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.42 9.42 9.42 -1.08

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20,582.80 20,350.90 20,350.90 20,631.40 19,475.70
Year Ending Dec-18 24,650.10 24,650.10 24,650.10 24,971.50 19,044.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.70 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.64
Year Ending Dec-18 0.88 0.88 0.83 0.82 0.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

