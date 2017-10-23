Edition:
Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd (0086.HK)

0086.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.05HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.05
Open
HK$5.04
Day's High
HK$5.06
Day's Low
HK$5.04
Volume
324,000
Avg. Vol
862,102
52-wk High
HK$5.90
52-wk Low
HK$4.57

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 4,483.12 4,483.12 4,483.12 3,841.12
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4,763.57 4,763.57 4,763.57 4,018.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.28
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.32

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,483.12 4,483.12 4,483.12 4,483.12 3,841.12
Year Ending Dec-18 4,763.57 4,763.57 4,763.57 4,763.57 4,018.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

