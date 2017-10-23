Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd (0086.HK)
0086.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.05HKD
1:29pm IST
5.05HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.05
HK$5.05
Open
HK$5.04
HK$5.04
Day's High
HK$5.06
HK$5.06
Day's Low
HK$5.04
HK$5.04
Volume
324,000
324,000
Avg. Vol
862,102
862,102
52-wk High
HK$5.90
HK$5.90
52-wk Low
HK$4.57
HK$4.57
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|4,483.12
|4,483.12
|4,483.12
|3,841.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|4,763.57
|4,763.57
|4,763.57
|4,018.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|0.28
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|0.32
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,483.12
|4,483.12
|4,483.12
|4,483.12
|3,841.12
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,763.57
|4,763.57
|4,763.57
|4,763.57
|4,018.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Korean credits pressured on heightened Korean tension
- BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai & Co enters subscription agreement
- BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai & Co posts HY net profit of HK$780.1 million
- BRIEF-Allied Group expects HY profit attributable will increase
- China factory activity accelerates in July on strong export orders: Caixin PMI