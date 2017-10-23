Edition:
Summit Ascent Holdings Ltd (0102.HK)

0102.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-2.56%)
Prev Close
HK$1.17
Open
HK$1.17
Day's High
HK$1.17
Day's Low
HK$1.13
Volume
4,586,000
Avg. Vol
9,295,838
52-wk High
HK$2.74
52-wk Low
HK$1.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.60 1.60 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 461.23 471.40 448.80 41.35
Year Ending Dec-18 3 532.80 561.20 497.60 70.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.05 0.11 0.01 0.12
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.07 0.14 0.03 0.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 461.23 461.23 461.23 62.20 41.35
Year Ending Dec-18 532.80 532.80 532.80 68.80 70.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.12
Year Ending Dec-18 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.13 0.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

