Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd (0116.HK)

0116.HK on Hong Kong Stock

16.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.28 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
HK$17.18
Open
HK$17.14
Day's High
HK$17.14
Day's Low
HK$16.64
Volume
384,000
Avg. Vol
413,229
52-wk High
HK$20.85
52-wk Low
HK$13.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 6 6
(3) HOLD 5 5 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.73 2.73 2.60 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 17,120.10 17,720.90 16,416.90 18,088.20
Year Ending Dec-18 11 18,263.80 18,950.80 17,152.70 19,076.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.30 1.54 1.16 1.34
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1.50 1.64 1.33 1.57

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17,120.10 17,120.10 17,122.10 17,218.40 18,088.20
Year Ending Dec-18 18,263.80 18,263.80 18,275.40 18,375.90 19,076.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.30 1.30 1.31 1.34 1.34
Year Ending Dec-18 1.50 1.50 1.52 1.56 1.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

