Poly Property Group Co Ltd (0119.HK)

0119.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
HK$3.90
Open
HK$3.91
Day's High
HK$3.91
Day's Low
HK$3.84
Volume
3,331,946
Avg. Vol
12,384,779
52-wk High
HK$4.66
52-wk Low
HK$2.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 6 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.38 3.25 3.25 3.30

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 33,327.90 36,485.00 31,107.00 29,204.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3 36,240.80 41,750.00 31,457.90 30,892.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.14 0.21 0.10 0.09
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.19 0.29 0.10 0.12

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 33,327.90 33,327.90 32,881.70 32,819.20 29,204.00
Year Ending Dec-18 36,240.80 36,240.80 35,366.90 35,070.50 30,892.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.10 0.09
Year Ending Dec-18 0.19 0.19 0.18 0.16 0.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

