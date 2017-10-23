Yuexiu Property Co Ltd (0123.HK)
0123.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.42
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|23,425.30
|25,274.00
|22,131.30
|24,555.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|26,278.10
|29,897.00
|24,973.00
|27,418.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|0.14
|0.16
|0.13
|0.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|0.17
|0.20
|0.15
|0.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23,425.30
|23,425.30
|23,425.30
|23,252.40
|24,555.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26,278.10
|26,278.10
|26,278.10
|25,646.40
|27,418.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.14
|0.14
|0.15
|0.13
|0.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|0.15
|0.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Yuexiu Property posts Sept contracted sales about RMB4.46 bln
- BRIEF-Yuexiu Property Co updates on facility agreement
- Fitch Assigns Sino-Ocean's USD Perpetual Securities Final 'BB'
- BRIEF-Yuexiu Property acquires Wuhan Economic & Technology Development Zone Land Parcel
- BRIEF-Yuexiu property co proposes real estate debt investment scheme