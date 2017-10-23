Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 23,425.30 25,274.00 22,131.30 24,555.20 Year Ending Dec-18 7 26,278.10 29,897.00 24,973.00 27,418.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.14 0.16 0.13 0.13 Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.17 0.20 0.15 0.15