Yuexiu Property Co Ltd (0123.HK)

0123.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.50
Open
HK$1.50
Day's High
HK$1.52
Day's Low
HK$1.48
Volume
17,999,925
Avg. Vol
43,577,756
52-wk High
HK$1.79
52-wk Low
HK$1.04

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 4 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.42

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 23,425.30 25,274.00 22,131.30 24,555.20
Year Ending Dec-18 7 26,278.10 29,897.00 24,973.00 27,418.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.14 0.16 0.13 0.13
Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.17 0.20 0.15 0.15

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 23,425.30 23,425.30 23,425.30 23,252.40 24,555.20
Year Ending Dec-18 26,278.10 26,278.10 26,278.10 25,646.40 27,418.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.14 0.14 0.15 0.13 0.13
Year Ending Dec-18 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.15 0.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Yuexiu Property Co Ltd News

