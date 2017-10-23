Edition:
First Pacific Co Ltd (0142.HK)

0142.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
HK$6.10
Open
HK$6.10
Day's High
HK$6.12
Day's Low
HK$6.00
Volume
1,343,410
Avg. Vol
2,590,761
52-wk High
HK$6.34
52-wk Low
HK$5.19

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.33 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 7,049.23 7,260.46 6,838.00 7,065.88
Year Ending Dec-18 1 7,826.83 7,826.83 7,826.83 7,581.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.06 0.07 0.05 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.09

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,049.23 7,049.23 7,049.23 7,272.86 7,065.88
Year Ending Dec-18 7,826.83 7,826.83 7,826.83 7,847.33 7,581.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

First Pacific Co Ltd News