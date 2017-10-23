Edition:
Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd (0148.HK)

0148.HK on Hong Kong Stock

44.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$43.85
Open
HK$44.30
Day's High
HK$44.50
Day's Low
HK$43.50
Volume
1,876,335
Avg. Vol
2,132,268
52-wk High
HK$45.15
52-wk Low
HK$19.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 41,842.00 41,842.00 41,842.00 40,852.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 47,891.00 47,891.00 47,891.00 41,867.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 5.11 5.31 4.91 3.68
Year Ending Dec-18 2 5.85 6.37 5.32 3.49

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 41,842.00 41,842.00 41,842.00 42,096.00 40,852.00
Year Ending Dec-18 47,891.00 47,891.00 47,891.00 47,367.00 41,867.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.11 5.11 5.11 4.48 3.68
Year Ending Dec-18 5.85 5.85 5.85 5.24 3.49

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

