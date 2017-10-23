Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 7,977.76 8,777.00 6,826.66 7,688.29 Year Ending Dec-18 9 8,741.01 9,806.00 7,373.22 8,171.89 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.22 1.69 0.87 1.05 Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.27 1.80 0.88 1.12