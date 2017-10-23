Edition:
China Everbright Ltd (0165.HK)

0165.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
HK$18.08
Open
HK$18.26
Day's High
HK$18.26
Day's Low
HK$18.00
Volume
1,734,000
Avg. Vol
3,728,158
52-wk High
HK$19.48
52-wk Low
HK$14.26

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 4,712.00 4,712.00 4,712.00 4,363.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 5,595.00 5,595.00 5,595.00 3,749.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.93 2.03 1.83 2.46
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2.12 2.33 1.92 2.77

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,712.00 4,712.00 4,712.00 4,712.00 4,363.00
Year Ending Dec-18 5,595.00 5,595.00 5,595.00 5,595.00 3,749.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.93 1.93 1.93 1.93 2.46
Year Ending Dec-18 2.12 2.12 2.12 2.12 2.77

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Everbright Ltd News

