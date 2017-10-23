Edition:
K. Wah International Holdings Ltd (0173.HK)

0173.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.62HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
HK$4.63
Open
HK$4.60
Day's High
HK$4.62
Day's Low
HK$4.58
Volume
2,458,246
Avg. Vol
4,152,832
52-wk High
HK$5.43
52-wk Low
HK$3.44

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 11,619.80 12,554.50 10,585.00 7,446.28
Year Ending Dec-18 3 14,003.50 16,914.00 12,184.40 12,703.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.93 1.17 0.61 0.74
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.22 1.41 0.97 0.88

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11,619.80 11,619.80 11,525.50 11,936.50 7,446.28
Year Ending Dec-18 14,003.50 14,003.50 13,888.50 13,928.80 12,703.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.93 0.93 0.93 0.94 0.74
Year Ending Dec-18 1.22 1.22 1.22 1.22 0.88

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

K. Wah International Holdings Ltd News

