SMI Holdings Group Ltd (0198.HK)

0198.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.03HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
HK$4.07
Open
HK$4.03
Day's High
HK$4.07
Day's Low
HK$3.98
Volume
2,670,500
Avg. Vol
5,180,922
52-wk High
HK$4.44
52-wk Low
HK$3.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 4,935.80 4,935.80 4,935.80 6,319.07
Year Ending Dec-18 1 6,007.58 6,007.58 6,007.58 8,090.99
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.35
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.47

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,935.80 4,645.40 4,621.60 4,621.60 6,319.07
Year Ending Dec-18 6,007.58 5,730.29 5,688.53 5,688.53 8,090.99
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.29 0.23 0.24 0.24 0.35
Year Ending Dec-18 0.33 0.27 0.33 0.33 0.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

SMI Holdings Group Ltd News

