Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 4,935.80 4,935.80 4,935.80 6,319.07 Year Ending Dec-18 1 6,007.58 6,007.58 6,007.58 8,090.99 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.35 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.47