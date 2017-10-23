Melco International Development Ltd (0200.HK)
0200.HK on Hong Kong Stock
21.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|43,102.70
|52,148.10
|40,445.00
|460.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|45,571.60
|55,548.10
|42,353.00
|467.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.87
|1.25
|0.65
|0.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1.11
|1.54
|0.84
|0.28
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-41.10
|-40.30
|-41.90
|85.42
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|43,102.70
|43,102.70
|42,789.00
|42,679.70
|460.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|45,571.60
|45,571.60
|45,222.10
|44,957.40
|467.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.87
|0.86
|0.83
|0.83
|0.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.11
|1.11
|1.07
|1.06
|0.28
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-Melco International Development updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of Studio City
- BRIEF-Melco International Development clarifies on change of authorized representatives
- BRIEF-Melco International Development announces re-designation of an executive director
- BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia's board remains neutral toward unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Ltd
- Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau as Packer sells Melco stake