Edition:
India

Melco International Development Ltd (0200.HK)

0200.HK on Hong Kong Stock

21.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$21.65
Open
HK$21.70
Day's High
HK$21.95
Day's Low
HK$20.75
Volume
6,010,010
Avg. Vol
6,128,422
52-wk High
HK$23.25
52-wk Low
HK$9.87

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 43,102.70 52,148.10 40,445.00 460.80
Year Ending Dec-18 7 45,571.60 55,548.10 42,353.00 467.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.87 1.25 0.65 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.11 1.54 0.84 0.28
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -41.10 -40.30 -41.90 85.42

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 43,102.70 43,102.70 42,789.00 42,679.70 460.80
Year Ending Dec-18 45,571.60 45,571.60 45,222.10 44,957.40 467.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.87 0.86 0.83 0.83 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 1.11 1.11 1.07 1.06 0.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Melco International Development Ltd News

» More 0200.HK News