Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 9,870.33 11,236.30 8,892.00 8,839.37 Year Ending Dec-18 10 11,953.40 13,779.00 9,229.00 11,539.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.07 0.15 0.03 0.08 Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.09 0.15 0.04 0.10 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 42.32 42.32 42.32 --