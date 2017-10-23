Edition:
India

Joy City Property Ltd (0207.HK)

0207.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.41HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
HK$1.43
Open
HK$1.43
Day's High
HK$1.43
Day's Low
HK$1.41
Volume
1,366,382
Avg. Vol
10,387,533
52-wk High
HK$1.61
52-wk Low
HK$0.96

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 7 6
(3) HOLD 4 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.08 2.00 2.00 1.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 9,870.33 11,236.30 8,892.00 8,839.37
Year Ending Dec-18 10 11,953.40 13,779.00 9,229.00 11,539.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.07 0.15 0.03 0.08
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.09 0.15 0.04 0.10
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 42.32 42.32 42.32 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,870.33 9,870.33 9,867.92 9,506.42 8,839.37
Year Ending Dec-18 11,953.40 11,953.40 12,152.10 11,706.40 11,539.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.08
Year Ending Dec-18 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.08 0.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Joy City Property Ltd News

» More 0207.HK News