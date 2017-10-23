Joy City Property Ltd (0207.HK)
0207.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.41HKD
1:28pm IST
1.41HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.40%)
HK$-0.02 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
HK$1.43
HK$1.43
Open
HK$1.43
HK$1.43
Day's High
HK$1.43
HK$1.43
Day's Low
HK$1.41
HK$1.41
Volume
1,366,382
1,366,382
Avg. Vol
10,387,533
10,387,533
52-wk High
HK$1.61
HK$1.61
52-wk Low
HK$0.96
HK$0.96
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.08
|2.00
|2.00
|1.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|9,870.33
|11,236.30
|8,892.00
|8,839.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|11,953.40
|13,779.00
|9,229.00
|11,539.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|0.07
|0.15
|0.03
|0.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|0.09
|0.15
|0.04
|0.10
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|42.32
|42.32
|42.32
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9,870.33
|9,870.33
|9,867.92
|9,506.42
|8,839.37
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11,953.40
|11,953.40
|12,152.10
|11,706.40
|11,539.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|0.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-Joy City Property announces acquisition of land use rights in Chongqing, PRC
- BRIEF-COFCO Property Group to acquire stake in Joy City Property
- BRIEF-Joy City Property posts HY profit attributable of RMB654.2 mln
- BRIEF-Joy City Property expects increase of not less than 70% in HY unaudited revenue
- BRIEF-Joy City Property announces qtrly property development aggregate contracted sales